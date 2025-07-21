Local man learns punishment for setting home on fire, causing standoff with police

WARREN COUNTY — A 62-year-old man learned how long he will be behind bars after he set his Warren County home on fire and caused a standoff with police.

Michael Burch, 62, of Hamilton Township, was sentenced to 21 to 24 years in prison for aggravated arson, felonious assault on a police officer, inducing panic and obstructing official business, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Burch is also now a designated Arson Offender. He must register his address with the sheriff’s office every year for the rest of his life.

The incident connected to this sentencing occurred at a home in Hamilton Township on March 29, 2024.

Burch poured gasoline onto the carpet of the home he shared with his girlfriend and set it on fire.

He then threw gasoline out of a window onto his girlfriend after she escaped the house, Fornshell said.

Several law enforcement agencies and fire crews responded to the scene and began evacuating nearby residents.

The flames destroyed Burch’s home and damaged neighboring properties.

Burch eventually ran into his backyard and pointed a gun at his head during a standoff with police, Fornshell said.

At one point, Burch aimed the gun at an officer. They tried to fire back in self-defense, but their gun failed due to a dimpled primer.

A K9 officer eventually helped get Burch into custody.

During the arrest, a single shot was fired into the ground, but no one was injured.

©2025 Cox Media Group