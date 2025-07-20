Possible tornadoes reported in Clark, Shelby counties; NWS to assess damage

CLARK & SHELBY COUNTIES — Two possible tornadoes were reported in Clark and Shelby counties Saturday evening.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the first possible tornado was reported in the area of State Route 274 and Pasco-Montra Road near Anna around 9:21 p.m., according to a post from the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency.

Crops in the 14000 block of Lochard near the Village of Anna were damaged, according to the Shelby County EMA.

There were no other reports of damage, and no injuries were reported.

Shelby County EMA Director Kristy Fryman said that the NWS will not be conducting site surveys but will base their classification of the storm on video and pictures.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said a signature on the Live Doppler 7 Radar shows that there was possibly a second tornado in the area of W Ridgewood Road and Waltin Lane in Moorefield Township at approximately 9:39 p.m.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that they first received reports of significant storm-related damage in the Northridge area at approximately 9:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found significant damage from W Ridgewood Road and Moorefield Road to Ridgewood Road East.

“We’ve been able to plot some of the damage out with drone coverage. It looks like it is a straight line,” Clark said.

The NWS said they will likely conduct damage surveys in Clark County on Monday.

Clark said at this time, there are a lot of powerlines and trees down, “significant damage” to at least two structures, and minor damage to several other structures.

No injuries have been reported, and no mandatory evacuations are in place.

Power has been cut to the area north of Moorefield Road and will remain out for a “significant amount of time,” Clark said.

Bystanders are asked to avoid the area as crews work to make sure all hazards are located.

The National Weather Service did not issue any watches or warnings at the time of either storm.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn the latest information. We will continue to update this story.

