Possible tornadoes reported in Clark, Shelby counties

CLARK & SHELBY COUNTIES — UPDATE:

Shelby County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that there was a possible tornado in the area of State Route 274 and Pasco-Montra Road near Anna around 9:21 p.m.

The post indicates that corn crops in the 14000 block of Lochard Road were damaged.

INITIAL REPORT:

A possible tornado was reported in Clark County Saturday evening, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Live Doppler 7 Radar shows a signature in the area of W Ridgewood Road and Waltin Lane in Moorefield Township at approximately 9:39 p.m.

Live Doppler 7 (WHIO)

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers are responding to reports of possible tornado damage in the area.

The dispatcher added that they have no reports of injuries.

The FirstEnergy Storm Center outage map shows that about 5,000 people in the area are without power.

Power outages by county (WHIO)

The National Weather Service did not issue any watches or warnings at the time of either storm.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

