2 arrested during county-wide call for help at large party in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Two people were arrested during a county-wide call for assistance, signal 99, at a large party in a local neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The signal 99 was called out around 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Possible tornadoes reported in Clark, Shelby counties
- PHOTOS: Possible tornado reported in Clark County
- Almost 1500 outages reported after storms moved through parts of region
The supervisor told News Center 7 that the call was canceled at 12:23 a.m.
The two people were arrested for being disruptive, the supervisor said.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group