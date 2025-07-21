Major airline grounds all mainline flights nationwide, FAA says

NATIONAL — A major airline has temporarily grounded all its mainline flights following a system-wide IT outage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alaska Airlines posted a statement on its website.

“We are experiencing issues with our IT systems,” the airline said. “We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issues.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Our sister station, KIRO TV in Seattle, reports that the disruption began around 8 p.m. Pacific time, 11 p.m. here in Dayton.

It prompted the airline to request a temporary ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) status page shows that the ground stop impacted all destinations that serve Alaska Airlines.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group