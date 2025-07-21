Cleanup efforts underway after possible tornado causes damage in Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — Cleanup efforts are underway after a strong storm ripped through a Clark County community Saturday evening.

A possible tornado caused damage around 9:37 p.m. in the Northridge area, more specifically north of Moorefield Road between W Ridgewood and E Ridgewood roads.

News Center 7 crews saw damaged homes, trees and powerlines.

The community came together on Sunday to clear the mess left behind.

Ohio-based non-profit disaster relief organization Ohio Hope Builders was just one of the groups that came out to help.

“When you come together community, one of the greatest things is the relationships that you build with strangers,” Casey Tingley, with Tingley’s Green Land Services, said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

