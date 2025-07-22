‘Threatening note’ found on plane that landed at area airport

CINCINNATI — Crew members found a “threatening note” on a Frontier flight that landed in Cincinnati Monday night, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The note was discovered on Frontier flight 1048 while en route to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to a statement from Frontier Airlines.

The flight landed at a “remote pad” at CVG, according to WCPO-9.

WCPO-9 obtained video and photos from passengers that show several airport police officers standing outside the plane as small groups of people were led off the plane and onto an airport bus.

Several fire personnel and K9 units were also at the “remote pad.”

Frontier Airlines said officials conducted a security sweep, and the passengers were taken to the terminal by bus.

The airline will complete “additional standard procedures” before returning it to normal services.

