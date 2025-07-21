New fine-dining restaurant to open in Trotwood; Owner asks community to support local businesses

TROTWOOD — A new fine dining restaurant is set to open in Trotwood by mid-August.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Tae Wilson, owner of Mar’Tae Kitchen and Cocktails, said local support can make or break a restaurant.

“And I see the struggle. Especially with the economy and how things are going now. It’s like you have to work very, very hard and be creative to keep your restaurant open. I plan on doing that, I plan on being creative and keeping good energy in here,” Wilson said.

Mar’Tae Kitchen and Cocktails will open at 5212 Salem Avenue.

Wilson said she’s planning to stand out along the busy road.

“They don’t have any fine dining. I feel like this is the perfect place when I was looking,” Wilson said.

The restaurant will be one of many local businesses under Wilson’s belt.

She said a successful business is dependent on community support, and events like Restaurant Week can shine a light on local businesses.

“I hope the community gets out and supports these restaurants, and is intentional. Especially with small or local businesses. We’re the ones that work hard. And small businesses pour back into the community,” Wilson said.

The concept for Mar’Tae Kitchen and Cocktails has been in the works for a year.

Wilson said they are working on the final details before the grand opening.

“Hopefully by mid-August those doors will be open and we’ll serve everybody,” she said.

For more information on Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails, click here.

