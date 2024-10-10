Tropicana Field’s roof torn off by Hurricane Milton’s winds

Hurricane Milton brought devasting rains and damaging winds to Florida and damaged the roof of Tropicana Field.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video and photos show the roof completely ripped off the top of the baseball stadium.

It exposed the stadium lights and inner workings of the baseball field, according to CBS affiliate WTSP TV.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 11:00, Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tropicana Field is home to Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays. It was hosting thousands of linemen and National Guard members as they prepared to respond to damage from the storm.

Photos on social media showed rows of cots covering the baseball diamond earlier this week.

Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, is housing thousands of first responders and National Guard ahead of Hurricane Milton.https://t.co/z8QJQhTpa9 pic.twitter.com/0f6ASFjqAH — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 8, 2024

The lineman’s staging area had already been relocated before the roof was damaged, according to a spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Albert Whitted Airport is about two miles from Tropicana Field and recorded wind gusts of 101 miles per hour, WTSP said.

It also had five inches of rain in just 53 minutes as Milton battered the area.

We will follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



