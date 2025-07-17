Large police presence reported at local Home Depot; Dispatchers say no threat to public

BEAVERCREEK — A large police presence was reported at a local Home Depot Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., Beavercreek officers were called to the Home Depot on Presidential Drive, according to initial reports.

Dispatchers confirmed police were on scene and said there was no current threat to the public.

They were unable to provide any additional details.

A video from an iWitness7 viewer shows several cruisers outside the entrance of the store.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and are working to learn more.

