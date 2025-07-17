Sheriff’s cruiser hit by stolen Hyundai, 1 in custody after 2 separate pursuits

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A person is in custody after two separate pursuits in Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Silver Hyundai hit a Franklin County Sheriff’s Cruiser on U.S. 62 near Interstate 270 at around 1:30 a.m. The driver traveled at a high rate of speed, according to a social media post.

There was a brief pursuit before the suspect turned off all the vehicle’s lights.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the damaged cruiser on its Facebook page. It showed that the cruiser got sideswiped.

TRENDING STORIES:

Other agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the car. A vehicle matching the description was being pursued near Sprindler and Roberts Roads. The driver bailed out after a brief pursuit and ran on foot into a wooded area.

“The vehicle he was driving was determined to be a stolen car, but not the car that struck the FCSO cruiser. A 16-year-old suspect was located hiding in a nearby vehicle and taken into custody without incident. A stolen firearm was also recovered,” the sheriff’s office said.

Around 10 a.m., the vehicle from the original pursuit, a Silver Hyundai, was found abandoned and determined to be stolen. The driver has not been found, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Cruiser hit by stolen Hyundai Photo contributed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

Cruiser hit by stolen Hyundai Photo contributed by Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Franklin County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group