Neighbors say meeting with Ohio EPA about planned trash facility in Clark Co. was ‘disheartening’

CLARK COUNTY — Dozens of community members shared their frustrations about a new Rumpke transfer station going in Clark County.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson attended a meeting where the Ohio EPA provided an update on the plant.

The Ohio EPA hosted a meeting to get feedback from the community about the facility, which is planned to receive non-hazardous waste and operate indoors to minimize noise and odor.

Ohio EPA to meet with neighbors after frustrations about planned trash facility

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is prepping for its new transfer station along S Dayton-Lakeview Road in Bethel Township.

For more than six months, people who live in the area have been sharing their concerns about the transfer station.

Some include possible water runoff, traffic and what will happen if a fire breaks out.

News Center 7 crews watched as many community members left the meeting before it was over, out of frustration and disappointment.

“The meeting was very disheartening, and I don’t feel the EPA really addressed our concerns,” Bethel Township resident Wayne Massie said.

