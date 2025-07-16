Injuries reported after crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery Co.; Northbound lanes closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound Wednesday evening.

Traffic cameras show several first responders on I-75 blocking lanes.

Several medics were also spotted on Poe Avenue, which runs parallel to the highway.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

