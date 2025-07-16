Injuries reported after crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery Co.; Northbound lanes closed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound Wednesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
parallel
TRENDING STORIES:
- I-TEAM: Timeline of custody for 7-year-old boy found dead outlined in new documents
- Local township trustee accused of filming juvenile in bathroom
- Ohio mom gets jail time after children miss hundreds of hours of school
Traffic cameras show several first responders on I-75 blocking lanes.
Several medics were also spotted on Poe Avenue, which runs parallel to the highway.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group