Ohio mom gets jail time after children miss hundreds of hours of school

CANTON — An Ohio mom was sentenced to jail after three of her children missed hundreds of hours of school, WOIO, our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Diamond Street, of Canton, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for chronic truancy.

WOIO reported that in six months, Street’s 13-year-old child missed 200 class hours. That equates to about a month’s worth of school.

Two of Street’s other children, ages 6 and 7, both missed 112 hours of class.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office was finally called about the issue after several failed attempts from the school district to contact Street and help her.

“We have a specific prosecutor assigned that all she does is handle truancy,” Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone told WOIO. “Even so, our family court is still willing to work with parents; however, if they are unwilling to put in the effort or attend necessary meetings, the situation may end up like this case.”

Stone also told WOIO this is one of the more extreme truancy cases he’s seen.

