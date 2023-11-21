UPDATE: Coroner called to shooting at Greene Co. Walmart; police swarm scene

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE @ 10 p.m.:

The Greene County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to News Center 7 they have been called to the scene of the shooting.

UPDATE @ 9:40 p.m.:

Beavercreek has confirmed they are on the scene of a shooting Monday evening.

Police said the building had been cleared and secured, police posted on social media.

The social media post stated there is no active threat at this time.

Police are on scene of a shooting that occurred at the Walmart in Beavercreek this evening. The building has been... Posted by City of Beavercreek Police Department on Monday, November 20, 2023

INITIAL REPORT:

A large police presence was called to a Walmart in Greene County Monday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers from surrounding agencies were called to the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard for reports of a shooting, according to initial reports.

A spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital confirmed the hospital is on standby after reports of a shooting.

Video from iWitness7 viewers showed dozens of police cruisers and medics on the scene.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Beavercreek Police dispatchers were unable to confirm information.

