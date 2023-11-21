‘Heartbroken;’ Walmart releases statement following shooting at Beavercreek store

BEAVERCREEK — Walmart officials have released their first statement following a shooting at their Beavercreek store.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene,” a spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7.

>> RELATED: At least 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Beavercreek Walmart

As we’ve reported, the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the store on Pentagon Blvd. on Monday.

The Greene County Coroner’s Office is on the scene.

>> PHOTOS: Large Police Presence called to Beavercreek Walmart

At least three people were injured and taken to Soin Medical Center, a Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed.

We have multiple crews on the scene and will continue to provide updates.

© 2023 Cox Media Group