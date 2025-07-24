Law enforcement presence reported in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A law enforcement presence has been reported in Clark County on Wednesday evening.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that troopers are assisting Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of Old Columbus Road and N Bird Road.

The dispatcher indicated the presence is possibly related to a police chase that ended in the area.

FlightAware live tracker shows an Ohio Department of Public Safety helicopter has been circling the streets.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

