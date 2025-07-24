Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Latham Street just before 11:30 p.m.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates at least one medic was called to the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
