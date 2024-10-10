‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer says she’s cancer-free after private breast cancer battle

Actress Jenna Fischer revealed this week that she is cancer-free after privately battling breast cancer.

Fischer, known for her role as Pam Beesly in the sitcom “The Office,” shared she was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023 after an inconclusive mammogram led her to get a breast ultrasound.

“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free.”

She shared that triple-positive breast cancer is “an aggressive form of cancer” that is highly responsive to treatment. She said it was luckily caught early and hadn’t spread.

Fischer went on to detail her diagnosis and treatment, which included 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy and three weeks of radiation.

“While I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I’m happy to say I’m feeling great,” she wrote.

She also shared that she lost her hair during her treatment and he been wearing wigs.

“I’m making this announcement for a few reasons. One, I’m ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms,” she wrote.

She recommended calling your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and get any additional screenings required.

“I’m serious, call your doctor right now,” she said. “My tumor was so small it could not be felt on a physical exam. If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread.”

The actress went on to thank her medical team, family, including her husband and two children, and friends for their support.

“It takes a village to fight cancer and I had an amazing village,” Fischer wrote.

She also thanked her friend and “The Office” co-star Angela Kinsey, whom she hosts the “Office Ladies” podcast with.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to keep working during treatments. This was all because I work with my best friend Angela Kinsey who protected me and advocated for me,” she wrote. “For a long time, she was the only person in my workspace who knew.”

Along with “The Office,” Fischer is also known for roles in the shows “You, Me, and the Apocalypse” and “Splitting Up Together” and films like “Blades of Glory,” “Hall Pass,” and the 2024 musical adaptation of “Mean Girls.”

