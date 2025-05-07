Thousands without power in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — Thousands of people are without power in Greene County on Wednesday.

Around 2,579 AES customers are without power in Greene County, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

Businesses in the area have taken to social media to say they are being impacted by the outage.

Those businesses include ISHP Sugarcreek Chiropractic, Steve Myers Service, Inc., and the Walmart in Sugarcreek Township.

We are working to learn what caused the outage and when power will be restored.

