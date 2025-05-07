DNA match leads to arrest of Ohio man accused of 1977 murder of California woman

ASHTABULA COUNTY — A DNA match helped lead to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of murdering a California woman almost 50 years ago.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor announced the arrest of Willie Sims, 69.

He has been charged with the murder of a California woman, Jeanette Ralston, in 1977, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

Deputies arrested Sims after joining forces with San Jose Police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit.

He is alleged to have strangled Ralston to death with a shirt on Feb. 1, 1977, in San Jose, California. She was found dead in the backseat of her Volkswagen at an apartment complex, the spokesperson said.

“We are extremely thankful and proud to be part of the law enforcement partners that worked together across state lines to seek justice for Ms. Ralston and her family,” said Ashtabula County Prosecutor April Grabman and Sheriff Bill Niemi in a joint statement.

Almost a decade later, investigators said they linked DNA found on the shirt to Sims. His DNA was also discovered on Ralston’s cigarette packs and under fingernails, the spokesperson stated.

Sims will be sent back to California to stand trial for Ralston’s murder.

If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

Jeanette Ralston Photo contributed by Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office (Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office /Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office)

