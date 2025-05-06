New restaurant opens at former O’Charley’s location

MIAMI TWP. — A restaurant is now open at a former O’Charley’s location in the Miami Valley today.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Underground Chuck’s announced they would be opening their doors at the former O’Charley’s on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Township.

The restaurant opened its doors at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant offers customers a “bar-friendly environment” with a selection of local craft beers, signature cocktails, and food for casual diners, according to a spokesperson in a media release.

Centered around handheld menu options, the restaurant serves burgers, steaks, flatbreads, and more.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Underground Chuck’s to the Dayton community. Our goal is to create a go-to spot where guests can count on great food, great drinks, and genuine hospitality,” Underground Chuck’s President and Chief Administrative Officer Lee Rathbun said.

Underground Chuck’s will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

“I’m confident people are going to feel right at home the minute they walk through our doors,” Rathbun said.

