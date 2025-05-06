Raccoon named ‘Chewy’ caught with meth pipe in its mouth during Ohio traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Summit County — Police caught a raccoon named Chewy with a meth pipe in its mouth during a traffic stop in Ohio Monday evening.

A Springfield Township police officer stopped a car on South Arlington Road after learning its registered owner had an active warrant and a suspended license, according to a post from the Springfield Township Police Department.

The officer made contact with 55-year-old Victoria Vidal, of Akron, and took her into custody without incident.

After returning the to car, the officer noticed a raccoon named Chewy sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its mouth, the post said.

This discovery led the officers to search the car.

Officers found bulk amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and three use glass meth pipes in the car, according to the post.

Vidal was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, and was cited for driving under suspension.

The post indicates that she was turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police for an active warrant.

Additional charges are pending the BCI lab results of the crack cocaine.

Chewy the raccoon was not injured, and authorities made sure Vidal had the proper paperwork and documentation to own it.

“While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first!” the post said.

