Deputies capture man who evaded arrest for months

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities have captured a man who has allegedly evaded arrest for months.

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Matt Howard, 30, of Middletown, was arrested while hiding in Calisle on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

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Authorities have made several attempts to arrest Howard over the past few months.

“During several of those incidents, Howard fled from deputies on four-wheelers and other recreational vehicles in an effort to avoid arrest,” the spokesperson said.

However, concerned citizens shared information with the sheriff’s office that led to Howard’s arrest.

He was arrested on felony child support warrants, several failure to appear warrants, theft, and receiving stolen property charges.

“You think you can get away on your little scooter or other toys? Cute,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “You can run for a while, but sooner or later we’re going to catch you. The people in this community were fed up with the reckless behavior and helped us put an end to it. If you have warrants in Butler County, we will find you.”

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