Injuries reported after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash in Darke County on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported in the 6600 block of US-36 East before 8 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Tough road to navigate;’ Local racing community remembers late NASCAR champion Kyle Busch
- Man arrested on nearly 2 dozen counts of rape in Clark County
- Dayton man accused of stealing over $15K in property from cars in Butler County
The dispatcher added that there were “quite a few” injuries.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]