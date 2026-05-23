Former bus driver learns punishment for child sex crimes

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A former bus driver has learned his punishment for sex crimes involving a minor.

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Hector Hernandez, 51, was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months to 13 years and six months in prison on Thursday, according to Auglaize County Court of Common Pleas records.

Hernandez received six to nine years for one count of sexual battery and 54 months for one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

As previously reported, he pleaded guilty to these charges in March.

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Eight additional charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The incident happened on Oct. 16, 2025, and involved a 15-year-old girl.

Hernandez was working as a bus driver for St. Mary’s City Schools when the incident happened, but he has since resigned.

As part of his sentencing, Hernandez is now classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning he must register his address with law enforcement every 90 days for life.

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