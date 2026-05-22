Shooting reported at local Dollar General

DAYTON — A shooting has been reported at a local Dollar General.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Around 2 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 2000 block of North Gettysburg for reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is on the scene and reports seeing five Dayton police cruisers and at least one ambulance on the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

We will provide an update as we learn more.

Dollar General

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