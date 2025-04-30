Opening date announced for restaurant brand owned by O’Charley’s in Miami Twp

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A “virtual brand” owned by O’Charleys has announced the opening day for their new location in Miami Township.

An Underground Chucks will open along SR-725 in the township, according to a post on X.

The opening will be May 6th at 4 p.m.

The restaurant is described as “your neighborhood’s best-kept secret” serving “bar-fare.”

A job listing for Underground Chucks can be found on O’Charly’s website.

The restaurant hours are Sunday-Wednesday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group