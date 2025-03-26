1 shot in the face at Dayton gas station, police say

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Dayton gas station Tuesday evening, according to a Dayton police sergeant on scene.

The shooting was reported at the Quik Trip gas station at 2121 Edwin C Moses Boulevard around 7:18 p.m.

The sergeant said the victim was shot in the face and was transported to an area hospital.

It is unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Dayton police officers and a large section of the parking lot blocked with caution tape.

