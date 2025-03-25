Police issue county-wide call for assistance in Dayton

DAYTON — Police issued a county-wide call for assistance in a Dayton neighborhood Tuesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The Signal 99 was called out by Dayton police in the 100 block of Valleycrest Drive around 6:40 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several police cruisers on scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
We will continue to update this story.
