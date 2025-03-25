4-month-old boy abused ‘continuously’ by his parents before his death; Father learns his punishment

SPRINGFIELD — A father who admitted to abusing his 4-month-old son, leading to the boy’s death, learned his punishment during a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Emotions ran high in a Clark County courtroom as the father learned his punishment for the death of his 4-month-old son. News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher was in court and shows what happened as the judge read his sentence LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Landan Jennings, 25, was originally charged with murder for the boy’s death around Christmas in 2023. He later entered a guilty plea to a felony charge of permitting child abuse earlier this month.

“Really the only thing this child experienced in this world was pain and suffering,” Clark County Common Pleas Judge Rastatter said during the sentencing hearing.

Jennings and his lawyer had asked for a sentence of probation in the case.

“I cannot in good conscience show you any mercy or any leniency when your son didn’t get any of that,” Rastatter said.

