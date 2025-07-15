Local food pantry preparing for uptick as federal government cuts SNAP benefits

GREENE COUNTY — Thousands of Americans will soon have to manage without SNAP benefits.

These changes are part of President Donald Trump’s big tax bill, according to the AP.

The Fairborn FISH Food Pantry is already seeing an increase in clients; however, they’re currently preparing for a new wave of clients because of federal funding cuts.

“I don’t understand the ungenerous approach of cutting benefits to the people who are either working poor or people with mental illnesses,” Fairborn FISH Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Dorley said.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services told News Center 7 that they’re waiting for more information from federal officials on when funding for the benefits will be reduced.

