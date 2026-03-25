Temporary restraining order prevents city from moving forward with data center plans

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County court issued a temporary restraining order preventing the city of Wilmington from moving forward with the approval of a proposed Amazon data center.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 & 6:00, the legal order was established after plaintiffs and city officials agreed to limit a special planning commission meeting to informational purposes only.

The agreement prohibited officials from making a final decision and barred public comments during the session.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Amazon Web Services wants to build a nearly 500-acre, $4 billion data center off US-68 in Wilmington. The city council wants to add another 545 acres to the plan.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City leaders looking to expand plans for proposed Amazon data center in Wilmington

During the special planning commission meeting on Wednesday, officials discussed the project details behind closed doors.

Under the terms of the legal agreement, city officials are now required to send out public notices for any future special meetings regarding the data center proposal.

Residents attended the session seeking clarity on the project’s scope and environmental impact.

Wilmington resident Sue Croutwater expressed that the community remains concerned about the information provided by the city.

“Some studies have been done, but we know they are still not complete, and that’s why so many of us are here this evening to say where are the gaps still,” Croutwater said. “What do we know? What do we not know?”

No timeline has been announced for when a final decision might be reached.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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