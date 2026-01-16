City leaders looking to expand plans for proposed $4B Amazon data center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — City leaders are looking to expand the plans for the proposed Amazon data center site in Wilmington.

Amazon Web Services wants to build a nearly 500-acre, $4 billion data center off US-68 in Wilmington, and now the city council wants to add another 545 acres to the plan.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the city’s planning commission decided to table the idea until it gets more information.

The community has pushed back against the plans for over a month.

City council members listened to over 20 people share their concerns about the proposal to add additional land to the project on Thursday night.

Many of them wanted to know what this would do to the land.

“I believe it is a poor investment to sell our farmland to foreign or domestic mega corporations who have no real interest in the health of the land they will inevitably see behind,” Larissa Ballard, of Wilmington, said.

