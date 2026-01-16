Former local volunteer firefighter in jail for animal abuse

PREBLE COUNTY — A former volunteer firefighter in Preble County is in jail for an animal abuse charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tyler McIntosh, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to companion animals in November. As a result of this plea deal, two other counts were dismissed.

The Humane Society of Preble County posted information on this case on Thursday, saying McIntosh will spend 60 days in jail for this conviction.

The Camden Somers-Township Fire and EMS chief confirmed to News Center 7 that McIntosh was a volunteer firefighter with the department until July 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Humane Society said an “emaciated, flea-ridden female Boxer mix wobbled” into their lives on July 6.

She weighed 34 pounds when she arrived at the humane society, which is half of what a dog her age and size should weigh.

“Every bone was visible in her body and hundreds of fleas crawled all over her body, literally sucking the life out of her, adding to her misery,” the Humane Society said.

Emancipated dog (Humane Society of Preble County)

The boxer, named Delilah, was adopted a few weeks after being put up for adoption, according to the Humane Society.

The organization said it maneuvered through the legal system for months, but they knew they could prove the owner was McIntosh.

Preble County Court of Common Pleas records show McIntosh was indicted in September 2025 and pleaded guilty to one count in November.

McIntosh was arrested after his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group