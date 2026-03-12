Soccer field damaged with tire marks at Beavercreek park

BEAVERCREEK — A soccer field was vandalized with tire marks over the weekend in Beavercreek.

Beavercreek Police wrote in a social media post that they responded on Sunday, March 8, to Rotary Park at the 2300 block of Dayton-Xenia Road after receiving reports of damage to the park.

They also posted photos of the damage on the department’s Facebook page.

When officers arrived, they found that someone had used the park for off-roading and had left tire marks on the soccer field.

It caused significant damage to the grass.

“The damage will impact the start of the soccer season for the group that uses these fields,” the police said. “Our parks are shared community spaces. Damage not only impacts the appearance and safety of these areas, but it also results in unexpected repair costs.”

Police said if anyone saw off-roading or the destruction of park property, they should call (937) 426-1225.

Soccer field damaged with tire marks Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police Department (via Facebook))

