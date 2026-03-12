Ohio police officer fired after being arrested on strangulation, firearm charges

COLUMBUS — A Columbus Division of Police officer has been fired after he was arrested and charged in a neighboring county.

Jacob Smith, 50, was charged with strangulation and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The division placed Smith on leave and relieved him of his duty after his arrest on Feb. 28.

Our media partner, WBNS-10 TV, reported that Smith had a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

His employment with the city was terminated at the meeting, as the city’s public safety director upheld Police Chief Elaine Bryant’s recommendation.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Smith allegedly assaulted the victim on Feb. 27.

Court documents indicate that the victim was having dinner at The Blue Sushi on Gemini Place, and Smith was heavily drinking.

Smith was in the passenger seat of the car as the victim drove away.

WBNS-10 reported that Smith allegedly pulled out his Glock 48 and pointed it at the victim’s head before strangling them.

The victim called 911 after the altercation, and Smith was arrested.

As previously reported, Smith was relieved of duty in June 2024 pending a criminal investigation in a different county. No criminal charges were filed.

WBNS-10 reported that Smith joined the division in January 2019 and has been the subject of eight internal affairs investigations.

Our media partner obtained a statement about Smith’s termination from FOP Capital City Lodge 9 President Brian Steel:

“The FOP Capital City Lodge 9 did not represent CPD Officer Jacob Smith in this matter stemming from an off-duty arrest by Columbus Police Officers. Our organization expects every law enforcement professional to follow the law and uphold the integrity of the badge they wear. When that standard is not met, accountability is appropriate and necessary.”

