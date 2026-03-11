Man carries elderly woman from burning home, dog finds 2nd survivor in the basement

CLEVELAND — A man and his dog are being called heroes after they saved a woman and her dog from a house fire.

Keith Taylor and his wife, Melanie, were driving when they noticed fire visible through a window of a home, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

Taylor parked, honked his horn, and got out of the car yelling “fire.”

As Taylor approached the home, he saw an elderly woman appear in the doorway and then turn back inside.

“He went up the stairs, went into the house, picked her up, carried her out, and as he came across the threshold, came across the front porch, that front window shattered,” Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said

Taylor’s pit bull mix named Ace began pulling hard on his leash toward a boarded-up basement window.

He went to a battalion chief on scene and told them he thinks there is something in the window.

Firefighters sent a crew member into the basement, where they found a small brown dog trapped behind a closed door.

“So Keith saved a woman’s life, Ace saved a dog’s life; it was a great event last Friday,” Norman said.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by a space heater.

