Dental practice closes in Greene County due to doctor’s cancer diagnosis

BEAVERCREEK — A dental practice has announced its “permanent closure” after being open for 50 years.

The Reichley Dental Group posted an emotional letter on social media.

They said it is closing due to Dr. Reichley being diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer that has spread to her brain.

The dental group says the doctor’s focus is on her health and treatment.

“Serving this community has been an honor and a privilege. We are profoundly grateful for the trust you have placed in us over the years,” said the Reichley Dental Group.

Patients can contact their office at (937) 475-9541 for copies of their dental records.

Dr. Joe Reichley founded the Reichley Dental Group in 1975, according to its website.

It moved to Beavercreek in 1988.

Dr. Rochelle Reichley joined her father’s practice in 2000. She continued the business after her father retired.

