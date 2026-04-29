Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into police cruiser during pursuit

GLENDALE, Ohio — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into a police cruiser during a pursuit late Tuesday night.

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The crash happened around 10:54 p.m. and involved a Glendale Police Cruiser, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The officer involved in the crash was not hurt.

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Glendale police told WCPO-9 TV that a Woodlawn police officer attempted a traffic stop on the motorcyclist, but the driver refused to stop.

At the same time, a Glendale officer heading north on Congress Avenue was alerted to the chase that ensued.

The Glendale officer eventually spotted the Motorcyclist cresting a hill just north of East Fountain Avenue at a high rate of speed, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights as the Motorcyclist approached.

Moments later, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of the Glendale cruiser near the intersection of Congress and Wood Avenue, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was still seriously hurt.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, according to police.

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