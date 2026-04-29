12-year-old boy reported missing in Dayton; Have you seen him?

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

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Eris Cosby was last seen yesterday around 5:50 p.m. near the 800 block of W. Third Street.

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Police said there are concerns for his well-being.

Cosby is 5′7″ and around 110 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an olive-green long-sleeve shirt with a hood, olive-green pants, and gray and tan New Balance tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

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