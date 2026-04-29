44-year-old man hospitalized after being shot during an argument over parked car

DAYTON — A 44-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot during an argument over a parked car in Dayton last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, just before 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the first block of North Upland Ave on reports of a person who had been shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers located the involved parties.

A 44-year-old male started an argument related to his parked car, according to Dayton Police.

The male reportedly threatened the victims, and when he then went toward them, a 28-year-old male shot the 44-year-old.

The 44-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller tells dispatchers that the shooting happened at their home and involved a neighbor’s brother.

“Who shot him?” the dispatcher asked.

“Um us. We live here. He ran up on us, on our property, our front of the house, like he came, like he came on us, on our front porch,” the caller replied.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department, and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office will review the case for consideration of charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]