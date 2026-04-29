Teen accused of threatening to kill principal, drive car into area school

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenager is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill people at an area high school.

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Ashton Zihan Zhao told officers that he planned to drive his vehicle into the high school, according to court documents.

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Documents allege Zhao “specifically expressed the desire to kill the school principal and counselor,” our news partners at WCPO reported.

Zhao is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.

He is accused of making the threats on Sunday and being arrested on Monday.

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