Teen accused of threatening to kill principal, drive car into area school

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenager is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill people at an area high school.
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Ashton Zihan Zhao told officers that he planned to drive his vehicle into the high school, according to court documents.
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Documents allege Zhao “specifically expressed the desire to kill the school principal and counselor,” our news partners at WCPO reported.
Zhao is facing a charge of making a terroristic threat.
He is accused of making the threats on Sunday and being arrested on Monday.
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