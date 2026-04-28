2 ODOT workers hospitalized following 2 crashes on Ohio interstate

EUCLID, Ohio — Two Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) workers were hospitalized after two different crews were hit on an Ohio interstate early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crashes happened on Interstate 90 in Euclid, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

The trucks were hit within 10 minutes of each other in the same area.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning told WOIO that one crew was picking up litter and the other was filling potholes.

ODOT crews have been hit nearly 50 times already this year, according to WOIO.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]