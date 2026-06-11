Blue Angels land in Dayton ahead of Air Show; pilot returns to Ohio roots

DAYTON — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels landed at Dayton International Airport, arriving in the Gem City less than 48 hours before the Dayton Air Show.

This visit marks a homecoming for one of their pilots, Capt. Jenn Murr, who grew up in Shelby County.

The Blue Angels represent the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and are celebrating their 80th season. Their mission includes connecting with each community they visit during their 32-stop season.

Capt. Adam Bryan serves as the Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

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For Capt. Murr, a pilot with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the landing at Dayton International Airport felt like a return home. She grew up in Shelby County and stated she never imagined becoming a Blue Angel.

“It’s an incredible feeling. As soon as we landed, I felt like I was back home,” Murr said. She added, “Never a million years, actually. So this is a dream come true for me to be able to be a part of this team and just to represent the United States Navy and the Marine Corps on a national level.”

Capt. Bryan emphasized the team’s dedication to their performance. “Every single week we’re striving for better and better, so we can eventually get that perfect air show,” Bryan said. He described Dayton as a special location for the team, acknowledging its aviation history.

Bryan added, “To come back to a place where you know aviation was born, where you know the power of flight and the things that we do every single day took shape. It’s a really, really special place for us to be.”

Inspiring the next generation is a key part of the Blue Angels’ mission at each of their stops. Capt. Bryan stated, “We know in every single crowd we go to, there could be a future Blue Angel pilot or maintainer here, but we’re just trying to inspire that next generation to reach for something that’s really, really hard and go out and get it every single day.”

Capt. Murr underscored this message, saying, “Anyone can do it. You can come from small town Ohio and end up on the flight line with the Blue Angels, so you can literally do anything.”

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