Former area high school teacher arrested in child porn investigation, police say

GREEN TWP. — A former area high school teacher has been arrested in an alleged child porn investigation.

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Officers arrested Dominic Bellissemo, 31, on Tuesday, April 28, after executing a search warrant at a home, according to Green Township Police.

He has been charged with multiple felonies, including pandering sexually oriented matter involving minors.

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In court records obtained by our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, officers found hundreds of videos of child sexual abuse material. This includes four videos of female minors performing sex acts on adult men.

The videos show the young girls involved, aged 2, 6, and 8, WCPO said.

Bellissemo worked at Ursuline Academy in Blue Ash.

The school told WCPO that they were notified of his arrest. The school has since fired him.

“We immediately terminated his employment, and Ursuline is fully cooperating with the criminal investigation,” the school said. “The safety and well-being of our community members is our school’s highest priority, and we have robust child protection policies and protocols in place.”

The school said that it has no information that these charges involved Ursuline students, happened on campus, or involved the Ursuline community.

Bellissemo’s first court appearance is scheduled for today, April 29.

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