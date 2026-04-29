Former UC quarterback enters treatment program for gambling addiction

CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati quarterback has entered a treatment program for a gambling addiction.

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Former UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby has taken an indefinite leave of absence, just after signing a deal with Texas Tech for his college season, according to the Associated Press.

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The 22-year-old started his college career at Indiana University in 2022, then transferred to Cincinnati, where he played the last two seasons.

ESPN reports, citing unidentified sources, that Sorsby allegedly made “thousands of online bets on a variety of sports via a gambling app.”

He reportedly bet on Indiana games in 2022 and only to win. Sorsby did not place a wager on the only game he appeared in that season, ESPN reports.

Sorsby left Cincinnati for a reported $5 million from Texas Tech, the AP said.

Cincinnati declined to comment. They previously announced back in February that they would sue Sorsby for allegedly breaching his name, image, and likeness (NIL) contract.

Sorsby started 31 of 35 games and threw for over 7,200 yards and 60 touchdowns.

He has almost 1,300 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in his college career.

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