DoorDash driver admits guilt in shooting that killed 22-year-old

SPRINGFIELD — A man has pleaded guilty to a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in Springfield last year.

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Charles Tanturri II pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 1400 block of Delta Road on reports of a shooting around 3:10 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2025.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Jalesseazay Posey in the entry of an apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds.

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Posey was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Clark County dispatchers got a 911 call from Tanturri, who said he was just in a gunfight, according to court records.

Tanturri said he saw “he saw (Posey) with a firearm, and he believed (Posey) was robbing two other people in the parking lot.”

He then told dispatchers, “he shot at Mr. (Posey) because he was scared and felt trapped with where he was standing because (Posey) had a firearm.”

Tanturri was arrested and brought in for questioning.

During an interview, Tanturri told police he was completing a DoorDash delivery at a neighboring apartment before the shooting.

Court records state that footage showed Tanturri shot first and that Posey was standing with two other people, both with their hands down at their sides.

Posey’s gun was not pointed at anyone, and appeared possibly in his hand, documents state.

A witness told officers that no one was in danger or needed protection, but rather described Tanturri as the primary aggressor in the situation.

Tanturri is set to be sentenced on May 1.

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