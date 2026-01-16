Country Concert president dies

FORT LORAMIE — The president of the biggest country music festival in the Miami Valley has died.

Country Concert President Paul Barhorst died on Wednesday, Jan. 14. He was 56, according to his obituary posted by Hogenkamp Funeral Homes.

“He was President of Country Concert where he loved his CC family, he enjoyed going to different music concerts himself,” his obituary read.

Barhost was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, where he was an usher.

He was a Fort Loramie High School graduate and board member of the First National Bank.

“He loved to spend time with his family, kids, grandkids & friends,” his obituary read.

Barhorst is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Mary Jo, and a brother, James “Jimmy” Barhorst.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly Langston, children, grandchildren and other extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie.

Friends and family may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Jan. 19 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

