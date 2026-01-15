Local city awarding over $100K in grants to several businesses, organizations

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local city will award over $100,000 in grants to several businesses and non-profit organizations.

The City of Huber Heights announced the recipients of its 2025 Economic Development Grant Program, according to a city spokesperson.

“The Economic Development Grant Program allows the City to reinvest in the businesses and organizations that help make Huber Heights a strong, diverse, and thriving community,” said City leadership. “These investments support job creation, business expansion, and meaningful community impact.”

The 2025 grant recipients are:

Matching Grant – Local Match for County & State Grants: HighTec Industrial Services – $15,000

Small Business Grant: TJ Chumps – $12,500

Nonprofit Grant: Caterpillars to Butterflies – $12,500

Women- and Minority-Owned Business Grants (2 awarded):

Huber Heights Floral – $12,500



Fast & Neat Services – $12,500

Veteran-Owned Business Grants (2 awarded):

Lady J Beauty – $15,000



Diamond Daiquiris – $10,000

The Economic Development Grant Program is funded through the City’s Transformational Economic Development (TED) Fund, which is supported by revenue generated from the sale of city-owned property and lease agreements, the spokesperson said.

The city added that no income tax revenue was used to support this program.

